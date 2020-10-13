Log in
Cyber security firm McAfee looks to raise up to $814 mln in U.S. IPO

10/13/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

(Reuters) - Cyber security firm McAfee Corp said on Tuesday it is looking to raise up to $814 million in its U.S. initial public offering.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


