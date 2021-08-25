Cyber threats top agenda at White House meeting with Big Tech, finance executives

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The White House asked Big
Tech, the finance industry and key infrastructure companies to
do more to tackle the growing cybersecurity threat to the U.S.
economy in a meeting with President Joe Biden and members of his
cabinet on Wednesday.
“The federal government can't meet this challenge alone,”
Biden told the masked executives, all seated at tables in the
East Room. “We've got a lot of work to do."
Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the agenda for the
Biden administration after a series of high-profile attacks on
network management company SolarWinds Corp, the Colonial
Pipeline company, meat processing company JBS and
software firm Kaseya. The attacks hurt the United States far
beyond just the companies hacked, affecting fuel and food
supplies.
Biden touched on ransomware attacks and said he had pressed
Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold people responsible for
attacks when he met him earlier this year.
The guest list included Amazon.com Inc CEO Andy
Jassy, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft Corp
CEO Satya Nadella, Google's parent Alphabet Inc CEO
Sundar Pichai and IBM Chief Executive Arvind Krishna.
Microsoft said it will invest $20 billion over five years, a
four-fold increase from current rates, to speed up its cyber
security work. Microsoft also said it will make available $150
million in technical services to help federal, state and local
governments to help keep their security systems up to date.
The meeting comes as Congress weighs legislation concerning
data breach notification laws and cybersecurity insurance
industry regulation, historically viewed as two of the most
consequential policy areas within the field.
Executives for energy utility firm Southern Co and
financial giant JPMorgan Chase & Co are also expected to
attend the event.
The event featured top cybersecurity officials from the
Biden administration, including recently confirmed National
Cybersecurity Director Chris Inglis, as well as Secretary of
Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, to lead different
conversations with industry representatives.
