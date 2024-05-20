May 20 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm CyberArk said on Monday it will acquire Venafi from equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal valued at around $1.54 billion. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)
