CyberArrow Signs MoU with the UAE Cyber Security Council and Wins Award for State-of-the-Art Awareness Platform

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - Recently, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between CyberArrow's Top Management and His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, the Head of Cyber Security UAE during the global Intersec conference held in Dubai in January 2022. During the same ceremony, CyberArrow was awarded for their innovative automation Cyber Security Awareness Platform, which is focusing on reducing human errors, thus preventing sensitive company information to be accessed by third parties.

Cyber security is more important than ever - the global average cost for a data breach is significantly increasing year-on-year. Recent statistics shows an increase from $3.86 million in 2020 to $4.24 million in 2021. Human error is considered one of the major reasons to cyber security breaches, encountering for almost 90% of the breaches.

As a result, business and organizations across the globe are placing stronger focus on their digital security. That is why CyberArrow, a leading global cyber security vendor, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council, allowing collaboration on automated cyber security prevention.

Transforming the cyber security of governments and businesses since 2014, CyberArrow has become a leading cyber security vendor. Now looking to take this further, the Dubai-based start-up is partnering with the renowned UAE Cyber Security Council.

Amar Basic Co-Founder and COO, at CyberArrow, said, "We are grateful for the recognition of our efforts to enhance the cyber security posture and increase the awareness levels across the country. We are determined to provide even greater value across the nation and the globe through implementation of our state-of-the-art SaaS solutions through the partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council."

Established in 2020, the UAE Cyber Security Council aims to strengthen cyber security across the Emirates by improving coordination, enhancing security, and boosting response times. This important partnership between the UAE Cyber Security Council and CyberArrow will also cover a wide array of initiatives that will cater to the ever-growing requirements of the government. In order to meet these demands, the UAE Cyber Council and CyberArrow will provide a comprehensive 360 approach that encompasses not only the technology and processes involved but the people too.

Ali Alamadi Co-Founder and CEO, at CyberArrow, said, "We are really excited to be partnering with the UAE Cyber Security Council. We both understand the current threat that is being posed to businesses and organizations across the country, and we aim to utilize our years of experience and know-how to provide innovative solutions designed to meet these threats and keep systems secure."

About CyberArrow

CyberArrow SaaS platform helps enterprises to automate risk, compliance, business continuity and awareness within a few clicks.

For more information, visit

Website: https://www.cyberarrow.io/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyberarrow/

Media Queries

Amar Basic, Co-founder

Email: amar.basic@cyberarrow.io

Tele: +971555712624

Addr: Address (with Postcode): Marina Plaza, office 2902, 450158, Dubai, UAE

SOURCE: CyberArrow

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112908