CyberGRX : Earns 5-Star Rating in 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

Company’s Global Partner Program recognized for helping organizations around the world build cost-effective, scalable TPCRM programs for second consecutive year

CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global cyber risk exchange, today announced that its Global Partner Program has received a 5-star rating from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide, for the second consecutive year. The annual guide showcases the best partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services in the IT industry. The 5-star rating is awarded to the top companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.

Each year, CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. As part of the guide, 5-star ratings are given to vendors based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on this assessment, CyberGRX’s Global Partner Program stands out among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers, for the second consecutive year in a row.

“We are thrilled to once again be honored with a 5-star rating from CRN. It is truly incredible to see what we’ve been able to accomplish in under two years since the Program’s inception,” said Walter Specht Jr., Director of Channel Development & Alliances at CyberGRX. “We are proud to continue offering our partners from around the world with the best commitment, support, and benefits that are not available from others in this space. We look forward to watching our partners continue to offer their customers a truly innovative approach to third-party cyber risk management as well as other incentives to help them grow their businesses.”

Armed with a proven, innovative approach to third-party cyber risk management (TPCRM), CyberGRX’s Global Partner Program works with partners including top technology resellers, MSSPs, consultancies, and system integrators. Since its inception in 2018, the Program has onboarded 48 partners in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, spanning multiple industries from financial services and banking to insurance and retail. The program is designed with four tiers to provide channel partners with a guaranteed margin floor and other incentives based on their level of commitment and tier. No matter the partner, CyberGRX’s Global Partner Program helps connect organizations around the globe with local, trusted advisors who can deliver on the needs of distinct localities to extend the reach and strength of the company’s data-enriched Exchange platform.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will officially be released in the April 2021 issue of CRN and at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About CyberGRX

CyberGRX is on a mission to modernize third-party cyber risk management. Built on the market’s first third-party cyber risk exchange, CyberGRX's dynamic and scalable approach is innovating TPCRM for enterprises and third parties. Armed with fast and accurate data and a proven and innovative approach, CyberGRX customers make rapid, informed decisions and confidently engage with partners. Based in Denver, CO, CyberGRX was designed with partners including Aetna, Blackstone and MassMutual.

