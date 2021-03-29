Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CyberGRX : Earns 5-Star Rating in 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

03/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company’s Global Partner Program recognized for helping organizations around the world build cost-effective, scalable TPCRM programs for second consecutive year

CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global cyber risk exchange, today announced that its Global Partner Program has received a 5-star rating from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide, for the second consecutive year. The annual guide showcases the best partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services in the IT industry. The 5-star rating is awarded to the top companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.

Each year, CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. As part of the guide, 5-star ratings are given to vendors based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on this assessment, CyberGRX’s Global Partner Program stands out among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers, for the second consecutive year in a row.

“We are thrilled to once again be honored with a 5-star rating from CRN. It is truly incredible to see what we’ve been able to accomplish in under two years since the Program’s inception,” said Walter Specht Jr., Director of Channel Development & Alliances at CyberGRX. “We are proud to continue offering our partners from around the world with the best commitment, support, and benefits that are not available from others in this space. We look forward to watching our partners continue to offer their customers a truly innovative approach to third-party cyber risk management as well as other incentives to help them grow their businesses.”

Armed with a proven, innovative approach to third-party cyber risk management (TPCRM), CyberGRX’s Global Partner Program works with partners including top technology resellers, MSSPs, consultancies, and system integrators. Since its inception in 2018, the Program has onboarded 48 partners in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, spanning multiple industries from financial services and banking to insurance and retail. The program is designed with four tiers to provide channel partners with a guaranteed margin floor and other incentives based on their level of commitment and tier. No matter the partner, CyberGRX’s Global Partner Program helps connect organizations around the globe with local, trusted advisors who can deliver on the needs of distinct localities to extend the reach and strength of the company’s data-enriched Exchange platform.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will officially be released in the April 2021 issue of CRN and at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About CyberGRX
CyberGRX is on a mission to modernize third-party cyber risk management. Built on the market’s first third-party cyber risk exchange, CyberGRX's dynamic and scalable approach is innovating TPCRM for enterprises and third parties. Armed with fast and accurate data and a proven and innovative approach, CyberGRX customers make rapid, informed decisions and confidently engage with partners. Based in Denver, CO, CyberGRX was designed with partners including Aetna, Blackstone and MassMutual.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aIVD MEDICAL  : Supplemental announcement issue of new shares under general mandate pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
10:10aCLOSE ENOUGH : Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, And Specific Personal Jurisdiction
AQ
10:10aENVIRONMENTAL CASES AT THE SUPREME COURT : October Term 2020
AQ
10:10aHEADPHONE SCHOOL : The World's First Koss SP/3 Stereophone That Started It All
PU
10:10aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL  : Pennsylvania Supreme Court Expands Liability Under Consumer Protection Law
AQ
10:10aMAIL RU  : Russia's video games market grew 35% in 2020
PU
10:10aEXPLAINER : What to know about the Amazon union vote
AQ
10:10aCGI  : Addressing the cost dilemma of alternative payment methods
PU
10:10aUPDATE - THOMAS WETHERALD, CONCERNED SHAREHOLDER OF TARONIS FUELS, INC. : Institutional Shareholder Services Recommends Taronis Shareholders Vote On The Concerned Shareholders WHITE Consent Card
GL
10:09aSPECIAL REPORT : Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Raised to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ