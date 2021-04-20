Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CyberPower Debuts PowerPanel® Cloud App to Monitor Its UPS Systems

04/20/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

App enables easy remote monitoring of CyberPower UPS systems from anywhere

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, announced today the release of the PowerPanel® Cloud app which enables remote monitoring of CyberPower UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems from anywhere there is an internet connection. Designed for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as desktop applications, the app simplifies power monitoring of one or more CyberPower UPS systems to reduce IT resources and gain operating efficiencies.

In the app, UPS systems are monitored from a colorized dashboard, providing at-a-glance monitoring of each unit’s status, including instant problem recognition and power conditions such as battery capacity and estimated runtime. The app is the ideal solution for monitoring CyberPower UPS systems at small- and medium-sized business (SMB) settings, including retailers and restaurants that rely on digital cash registers and other point-of-sale (POS) systems, IT service providers, POS integrators and IT-savvy consumers.

“The CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud App is a game changer for SMBs and IT service providers. It helps monitor the power status of business-critical electronics such as POS systems, telecom equipment and workstations,” said Tim Derochie, director of product management at CyberPower. “In addition, the new accompanying wireless cloud cards are another industry first, allowing internet connection to a UPS system where a network jack cannot be installed.”

The app is enabled wirelessly with separately purchased PowerPanel Cloud cards, RCCARD100 and RWCCARD100, for each UPS system. The CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud app is available as a free download from the Apple App and Google Play stores. Flexible licensing options are available for all sizes of businesses.

Innovative features of the CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud app include:

  • Easy to connect: download the app to your device and set up an account.
  • Intuitive design: at-a-glance color graphics and indicators provide instant UPS status, network power conditions, and problem recognition.
  • Decentralized power monitoring: allows for convenient monitoring of UPS systems by segment, client or location—ideal for IT service providers that need to monitor multiple sites on the same platform.
  • Flexible account setup: users can organize their UPS systems in the app by different groupings, such as company, geographic location or building floor.
  • Event logs of UPS system status provide insights for remote troubleshooting and prevention of power issues.
  • Real-time alert notifications, sent via email or in-app messaging, allow users to address power events immediately.

Note to editor: A product image is available at: https://dl4jz3rbrsfum.cloudfront.net/images/news/8216_cpu_web_ppc_apppromo_pressrelease_hero.png

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers, and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aBE  : Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
09:46aSELENA FM S A  : Group committed to sustainable construction
PU
09:46aKROGER  : Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Momentum in 2020
PR
09:46aPANTHEON RESOURCES  : Talitha #A, Baker Hughes AHS VAS Report
PU
09:46aINTELLICENTRICS GLOBAL  : Voluntary announcement - partial redemption of promissory notes
PU
09:46aSHW AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:45aCatapult Learning Offers Turnkey Summer Journey Program to Combat Learning Loss for Students
GL
09:45aBrazil Minerals Begins Drilling Iron Project in Top Mining District
NE
09:44aPVA TEPLA  : Non Financial Group Report 2020
PU
09:44aSILTRONIC  : raises forecast for financial year 2021
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
3Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ