CyberPower PowerPanel® Cloud App Receives Recognition as a Finalist in the 2021 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

New app that monitors CyberPower UPS systems cited for innovation

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, has been named a finalist by CRN,® a brand of The Channel Company, in the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. CyberPower was recognized in the power protection and management category for its new PowerPanel® Cloud App and Cloud Cards that enable remote monitoring of CyberPower UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems from anywhere there is an internet connection.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Released in April 2021, CyberPower’s PowerPanel Cloud App and Cloud Cards facilitate convenient monitoring of CyberPower UPS systems from iOS and Android mobile devices as well as desktop applications. The app is ideal for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB) with limited infrastructure environments. Decentralized IT service providers and their customers that operate point-of-sale (POS) systems and other mission-critical electronics especially appreciate the convenient remote power monitoring of the CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud App.

“We continue to advance the power protection industry with the CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud App remote monitoring solution along with the industry’s first wireless card. We’re pleased our channel partners and customers are benefitting by being able to monitor their power anytime, anywhere,” said Tim Derochie, director of applications engineering at CyberPower.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I’d like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud App is available as a free download from the Apple App and Google Play stores, or as a web app for desktop environments directly from CyberPower, and requires separate purchase of a CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud Card or CyberPower Wireless Cloud Card. Flexible licensing options for up to 200 nodes are also available. For more information on the app, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/products/software/power-panel-cloud/.

The 2021 Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December 2021 issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

