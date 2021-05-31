Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cyberpunk maker reports slump in quarterly profit amid Playstation delisting

05/31/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland

(Reuters) -CD Projekt SA reported on Monday that its profit fell by more than half in the first quarter from a year earlier as its flagship game, "Cyberpunk 2077," was kept off Sony's PlayStation Store, which a company official said will continue to impact results.

"Cyberpunk 2077," featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was one of the most anticipated games last year. It was delayed three times, and after a bug-ridden premiere it has been delisted from Sony's PlayStation Store for more than five months.

CD Projekt did not say how many units of "Cyberpunk 2077" it sold in the quarter. The company's chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz, told a conference call that about 60% of first-quarter product sales came from Cyberpunk sales, without providing details.

Analysts have said sales were likely low, due to Cyberpunk's absence from the PlayStation Store and release of a major patch just in late March.

"The general situation as long as we are not back on the Sony store has not changed. One of the leading marketplaces for us is not available and we generate most of the sales on the PC/digital channels," a company official told the conference call.

Net profit in the first quarter fell 64.7% to 32.5 million zlotys, well below the 80 million zlotys expected by analysts, impacted by depreciation of Cyberpunk 2077 development expenditures and work on fixing the game. Revenue fell 2% to 197.6 million zlotys ($53.94 million).

Selling costs rose 79.6% to 62.1 million zlotys in the quarter.

Battered by Cyberpunk's launch, CD Projekt plans to start parallel high-budget developments from 2022, as well as look for merger and acquisition opportunities.

Future sales growth, though, depends on its ability to re-engage Cyberpunk players. It confirmed plans to publish free downloadable content and update both Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3 to next-generation consoles in the second half.

Last year, the company's shares hit an all-time high of 464.2 zlotys in the run-up to Cyberpunk's launch, but have lost over 60% of their value.

"While results are weaker than expected, we think that much of the negativity related to the quarter is already priced-in," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

($1 = 3.6632 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pMEDIA STATEMENT : JBS USA Cybersecurity Attack
GL
03:01pCyberpunk maker reports slump in quarterly profit amid Playstation delisting
RE
02:46pNORONT RESOURCES  : Australia's Wyloo promises metals hub in bid for Canada's Noront
RE
02:43pEU to kick off pandemic plan with 10 bln euro bond issue -French minister
RE
02:22pOil up, near $70 a barrel as demand outlook improves
RE
02:16pEven after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
RE
01:47pIndian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan plant
RE
01:34pItaly takes back motorways as Atlantia investors approve sale
RE
12:58pBANK OF CANADA  : COVID-19 and Implications for Automation
PU
12:56pDispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2NORDEX SE : NORDEX : around the World – France!
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators

HOT NEWS