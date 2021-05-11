Log in
Cybersecurity Leaders Discuss Cross-Border Concerns, Protecting IoT Devices, Ransomware

05/11/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading live Virtual Summits in the western Canada region next week.

The 2021 Canada-West Virtual Cybersecurity Summit provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry.

Headlining this two-day summit on May 12-13 is an international keynote session, featuring Graeme Sloane, sergeant for the Calgary Police Department, along with Eric Adams of the United States Secret Service, Vancouver Field Office. They’ll be discussing the important relationship between Canadian Counter-Cybercrime local agencies and the Secret Service when it comes to protecting North Americans from cyber crime.

“The needs of cybersecurity professionals can and do cross all borders, and that’s why we’re so grateful for the opportunity to gather our Western Canadian cybersecurity community,” said Data Connectors CEO Dawn Morrissey. “The unique perspectives that our featured industry thought leaders will share can help security professionals grow their careers and improve their own organizations.”

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. Industry experts will dive into topics around cloud security, the role of women in cybersecurity, strategies for defense-in-depth, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in 2021.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs from organizations throughout Western Canada:

  • Dr. Chandana Unnithan, Chief Security and Informatics Officer (CSIO), Lifeguard Digital Health
  • Gordie Mah — CISO, University of Alberta
  • Sabino C Marquez — CISO & Dir., Privacy Operations, Allocadia Software
  • Curtis L. Blais —CISO, Cybera
  • Jo-Ann Smith — CISO, Long View Systems
  • Jameeka Aaron — CISO, Auth0

Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Auth0, Proofpoint, Pure Storage, Ordr, and Attivo Networks.

The Summit will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 12-13, commencing at 8:00 a.m. PDT. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing - Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/canadawest.

About Data Connectors
Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated collaboration between senior cybersecurity professionals, government/law enforcement agencies, industry luminaries, and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners across North America. Members enjoy informative education, networking and support via our award-winning Virtual Summits, live conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
