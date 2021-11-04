Log in
Cybersecurity Pioneer Cyemptive Technologies Announces Final Webinar in Its Series on “How Companies Can Protect Themselves From Ransomware”

11/04/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Cyemptive Technologies, a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology and winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s national competition for most innovative security-related solution in the market, will host a webinar on “How Cyemptive Takes a Revolutionary Approach to Cybersecurity,” the final in its ransomware series, on Wednesday, November 17, at 11 am Pacific Standard Time.

The webinar will feature a one-on-one interview with Pike, conducted by security expert and Cyemptive principal security solution architect Alan Yarusevich. They will focus on the inspiration behind Cyemptive's Revolutionary Solutions, including answering:

  • How Cyemptive solutions can protect against ransomware
  • Why today’s approach to cybersecurity does not protect against ransomware
  • Why Cyemptive solutions are revolutionary and eliminate the threat of ransomware
  • How to achieve superior cyber-hygiene with pre-emptive, layered cybersecurity solutions from Cyemptive
  • What the future of cybersecurity will be with Cyemptive

Pike will discuss with Yarusevich the cybersecurity industry problems he addressed when creating Cyemptive, to solve challenges not addressed that would break the chain of ransomware, persistent-automated threats, and zero-day attacks. He filed patents on steganography and other solutions that would have allowed Cyemptive to prevent the SolarWinds attack. Through the implementation of concepts including Defense-In-Depth and Zero Trust Blueprints, Cyemptive solves ransomware and other attacks to protect network, application and data environments. The revolutionary solutions allow Cyemptive to offer guarantees of threat protection and elimination with financially backed Service Level Agreements to be met within seconds or minutes.

The webinar is free of charge. Attendees can register here.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Founded in 2014, Cyemptive is a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology. With a leadership team comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency, the company’s focus is on delivering an alternative approach to security. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.


HOT NEWS