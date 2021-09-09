Log in
Cybersecurity Pioneer Cyemptive Technologies Hosts Online Panel on “Anatomy of a Ransomware Attack: What Everyone MUST Know!” with Leading Security Experts

09/09/2021 | 09:13am EDT
Cyemptive Technologies, a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology and winner of a Department of Homeland Security’s national competition for most innovative security-related solution in the market, will host a webinar on ‘Anatomy of a Ransomware Attack: What Everyone MUST Know!” on Thursday, September 16, at 11 am Pacific Daylight Time.

The panel will be moderated by Alan Yarusevich, former NSA engineer and Cyemptive Principal Security Solution Architect. The panelists include Bryan Seely, Cyemptive’s Senior Security Architect, well-known cybersecurity author and expert. Joining Seely and Yarusevich on the panel is Cyemptive’s Chief Forensics Officer, Adrian Santangelo.

According to Santangelo, “A successful ransomware attack isn’t a single event, it’s a carefully planned series of manual and automated actions designed to steal, exploit, or crypto-lock sensitive data with the end goal of a payday.”

“It is critical to understand the ransomware process used by potential threat-actors and how to protect your organization at each level of a ransomware attack to successfully stop it dead in its tracks,” said Yarusevich.

Among the topics covered in the webinar are:

  • The different types of ransomware, embedded code and triggers
  • Why ransomware is not being caught
  • How a ransomware attack begins
  • The process used by attackers
  • Encryption, Incubation and Execution of malicious code
  • How to pre-emptively protect against ransomware attacks

The webinar is free of charge. Attendees can register here.

About Cyemptive Technologies
Founded in 2014, Cyemptive is a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology. With a leadership team comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency, the company’s focus is on delivering an alternative approach to security. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.


