Cybersecurity Thought Leaders Kate Fazzini and John Shegerian Launch "Insecurity of Everything" Column

“Insecurity of Everything,” a bi-weekly cybersecurity and business column co-written by Kate Fazzini and John Shegerian was launched this week by flagship publication, The Business Journal.

Kate Fazzini is CEO of Flore Albo LLC, is an adjunct professor of cybersecurity at Georgetown University, and is author of Kingdom of Lies: Unnerving Adventures in the World of Cybercrime. She has served as a cybersecurity reporter for The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

John Shegerian is co-founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company. He earned a certification in Cybersecurity: Managing Risk in the Information Age from Harvard University and has completed the MIT Sloan Cybersecurity program.

The first five readers who send an e-mail to ERI after each installment of the column is published will receive a free signed copy of Shegerian’s book, The Insecurity of Everything, which focuses on the various aspects of hardware security that are often overlooked in today's society, both by consumers as well as businesses.

The first installment of the column, titled “Feds' Ransomware Warning has Big Implications for California Businesses,” explores the implications of the Conti ransomware and the NSA, FBI and CISA reactions to it.

Future installments will include Fazzini’s and Shegerian’s takes on cybersecurity trends, hardware hacking and tips for businesses on how to protect themselves from cyberthieves of all kinds, and how to most effectively maintain privacy and data protection.

“Just thirty years ago, the average household only had a few electronic devices,” said Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Fast forward to today, and the average household has over four times this number and it continues to grow by the day. This trend isn't limited to households -- it exists at companies, government entities, and virtually every organization and establishment around the world, including in developing countries. This has created a massive electronic waste issue, which in turn has led to not only a sustainability crisis, but also the largest cybersecurity crisis of our lifetime. It’s critical that businesses and individuals remain alert to the best practices of fighting against cybercrime.”

“I’m honored to be working in the column with my friend and colleague, Kate Fazzini,” added Shegerian, “who is truly one of the leading cybersecurity minds in the world today.”

In the “Insecurity of Everything” column, Fazzini and Shegerian examine the hot button issues in depth, and explore how they impact every person and organization around the globe today.

