Cybersecurity Trailblazer Keyavi Data Wins Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2021

Keyavi Takes Top Honors for Cybersecurity Startup of the Year, Hot Company in Data Security and Self-Protecting Data Technology

#RSAC #CybersecResilience

Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity innovator whose game-changing technology is transforming the very nature of the data security industry, announced today at RSA’s 2021 virtual conference that it swept three prestigious Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards categories: Cybersecurity Startup of the Year, Hot Company in Data Security and Self-Protecting Data Security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005548/en/

The magazine’s 9th annual awards recognize global infosec companies at the forefront of security technology innovation. Keyavi was honored for creating breakthrough, one-of-a-kind technology that infuses every piece of data with self-protection, intelligence and self-awareness by embedding multilayered security into the actual data itself. It is the only company in the world to have not only reached, but surpassed, a previously unattainable goal for universal data security.

Under development for years before launching last year, the company’s API platform and a full suite of applications riding on that platform enable Keyavi-infused data to think for itself, secure itself, continually report its whereabouts and refuse access to unauthorized users. It also allows data to stay under its owner’s control – forever – no matter who has it, where it’s stored or how many copies were made.

“The first reaction I usually get from IT professionals is an incredulous, ‘You can’t possibly have done this,’" said Elliot Lewis, CEO of Keyavi Data. “While it’s one thing to encrypt data, it’s a massive paradigm shift to make data itself enabled to be the centerpoint of all security. Up until now, the entire basis of the cybersecurity market is that ‘data cannot protect itself.’ Now it can. This is the panacea that the world has dreamed about for a long time. As a long-standing chief Information security officer (CISO) and chief cyber architect myself, this is the toolset I always needed. Now it’s reality. And it changes everything!

“I’d like to personally thank the Global InfoSec judges, on behalf of everyone at Keyavi, for recognizing the enormous, evolutionary step our technology represents for the entire cybersecurity industry in fighting cyber crime and enabling people to control their own data’s destiny,” Lewis added.

The judges – a panel of CISSP, FMDHS and CEH-certified security professionals – based their independent votes on the relevancy, ingenuity and potential global impact of all entries.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the massive growth in cyber crime,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Keyavi Data embodies three major characteristics judges look for in winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach. Keyavi Data is absolutely worthy of these three prestigious awards,” he added.

To learn more about Keyavi’s revolutionary technology, visit https://keyavidata.com/our-technology/.

About Keyavi Data Corp.

Headquartered in Denver, Keyavi Data’s transformative cybersecurity technology makes any type of data self-protecting by infusing multilayered protections into the actual data itself. This innovative technology – now available as an API, client software product, mobile apps and web client – makes data intelligent and self-aware of where it is, who has it and what device it is on to determine whether it is authorized by its owner at that time to allow access.

Launched in 2020, Keyavi already has multiple families of patents. For companies and the public sector that need to control confidential and intellectual property from accidental loss or a cyber attack, Keyavi’s easy-to-use yet robust security delivers the ultimate peace of mind. In today’s growing locations of disparate workforces and partner ecosystems, Keyavi plays a critical role in making data leaks and breaches irrelevant. Follow Keyavi on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter using the @KeyaviData handle and hashtags #Keyavi #CybersecResilience.

Keyavi Data™ is a trademark of Keyavi Data Corp. All rights reserved.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com, visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

Note to Editors: A video of Keyavi CEO Elliot Lewis thanking Cyber Defense magazine judges is available for download from Keyavi’s YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005548/en/