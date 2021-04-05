Log in
Cyble : Announces $4 Million in Seed Funding

04/05/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Darkweb And Cybercrime Monitoring Start Up Provides Early Warning Intelligence on Cyber Threats

Cyble, a global cyber intelligence firm specializing in providing early warning intelligence on cyber threats, announced today that it has raised a $4M seed financing round led by Blackbird Ventures and Spider Capital, with participation from Xoogler Ventures, Picus Capital, and Cathexis Ventures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005474/en/

Cyble Co-founders announce US $4 Million in seed funding (Photo: Business Wire)

The funding comes as Cyble graduates from Y Combinator, which accepted Cyble into its Winter 2021 (W21) cohort and provided pre-seed funding in January of this year. These investments demonstrate the continued trust that investors and clients have in Cyble.

Cyble has made huge progress over the last year. "We started this company with an ambitious goal: to equip organizations with real-time visibility into vulnerabilities in the cyber landscape and help safeguard their businesses. As we continue to deliver what modern organizations need, the seed funding reaffirms our strategy and vision. It will enable Cyble to onboard resources and scale our SaaS platform, Cyble Vision, in lock step with our rapidly growing client base," says Manish Chachada, COO and Co-founder of Cyble.

Michael Neril of Spider Capital noted: “We are excited to partner with Cyble as they scale their revolutionary SaaS platform focused on dark web monitoring. The founding team have deep domain expertise in this space, and we look forward to seeing their product gain further traction in this market.”

Tom Humphrey of Blackbird Ventures noted: "The Cyble team are wild hearts on a mission. We are struck by the progress they have achieved to date and believe they are only just getting started. Dark web monitoring and mitigation capabilities are front of mind for modern organizations and the market is growing rapidly."

Cyble has also signed a partnership with Aditya Birla Group Innovation Fund to jointly identify and engage in the pilot for application and use of Cyble’s offerings at Aditya Birla Group (ABG). Headquartered in India, the Aditya Birla Group is a 150 years old multi-business, multi-national conglomerate. With 45B USD in global revenues, the ABG businesses are leaders in their respective industry spaces. “Developing a system of early warning signals for threats to corporate assets arising from the dark web is a new frontier for our cyber security and is an area of high priority for ABG. We are proud to partner with the Cyble Team to take the lead in testing, refining, adopting and co-innovating new-age cyber security technologies with them,” said Shrenik M Khasgiwala of ABG Innovation Fund.

"We're really excited about what the next 18 to 24 months hold for Cyble," says Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble. "It's our mission to empower organizations to fortify against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. We are extremely excited to welcome our new partners and have the additional resources to accelerate our product roadmap and better arm our clients with the tools they require to fight cybercrime."

About Cyble
Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the darkweb. Cyble’s prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility into their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Startups To Watch In 2020. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.io. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.io.


© Business Wire 2021
