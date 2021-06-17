Cyble : Appoints Former Target Executive Rishi Mehta as CISO

Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Rishi Mehta, former Senior Director – Technology - at Target, has taken over as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Cyble.

In his new role as the CISO at Cyble, Rishi Mehta will be handling the Information Security program of the company as part of its core team. He will be instrumental in building a maturity roadmap for cybersecurity, besides instilling a product security culture.

“I am delighted to join hands with Cyble. The pace of digital transformation across industries has kept cybersecurity on top of the agenda of organizations, and Cyble is helping organizations mitigate that risk. I look forward to building a culture of security to empower the team at Cyble to establish best-in-class class cybersecurity capabilities that bring success to our customers," says Rishi.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Rishi has made his mark as an eminent cybersecurity expert, enabling multiple organizations to ensure business resilience through risk management & information security programs. Rishi is certified in ISO 27001, Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and is currently pursuing an executive Post-graduate Diploma in Digital Business in collaboration with MIT and the Columbia Business School.

According to Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble, “I am pleased to welcome Rishi to the team. He will be entrusted with leading every facet of Cyble's information security blueprint, architecture, and governance. Rishi's extensive experience will give him an edge in architecting Cyble's advanced security strategy and compliance models, besides ensuring our continued commitment to risk management.”

“Rishi is joining us with more than two decades of experience as a trusted advisor, and I look forward to working with him as we build Cyble's future roadmap,” said Mandar Patil, VP- International Market and Customer Success at Cyble. Along with his extensive experience in cybersecurity, in his previous role at Target, Rishi was responsible for enabling global teams via consistent, secure, and reliable productivity & collaboration capabilities. He also helped rebuild Target’s information security program through a multi-year and multi-generational journey.

“It’s an exciting time for organizations as they continue to grapple with changes instilled by a remote working environment. However, no organization, big or small, is immune to cyber threats. Cyble takes security very seriously, and the appointment of a CISO is a strategic investment to protect our environment and strengthen the relationships we have with our partners and customers. By welcoming Rishi to the team, Cyble has laid the foundation for implementing security recommendations of a certified and proven cyber expert.” says Beenu Arora, CEO and Founder of Cyble.

Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the Darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Start-ups To Watch In 2020. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.com.

