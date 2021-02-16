Cyclicals shine as Wall St scales new peak on stimulus, recovery bets

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes hit all-time
highs on Tuesday, with investors piling into economically
sensitive stocks on hopes of more fiscal aid to lift the world's
biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading with
energy, financial and materials, which
are poised to benefit from economic growth, leading gains.
The banking index jumped 1.85%, as 10-year U.S.
Treasuries touched their highest since late March.
"The cyclical trade is off to the races, which is a sign of
a brand new business cycle, a brand new recovery and of faster
growth to come," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great
Hill Capital LLC in New York.
"Even if the market was going sideways or only modestly
higher, we could see material rallies under the surface in those
laggard groups from last year and that's going to be a huge play
this year."
The S&P value index, which includes bank, energy and
industrial sectors, has risen more than 6% in the past two
weeks, slightly outperforming the growth index, which is
skewed more toward technology.
Further lifting sentiment, President Joe Biden is pushing
ahead with his plan to pump an extra $1.9 trillion in stimulus
into the economy.
By 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 110.66 points, or 0.35%, at 31,569.06, the S&P 500 was
up 13.86 points, or 0.35%, at 3,948.69, and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 55.97 points, or 0.40%, at 14,151.45.
A sharp drop in new coronavirus infections, progress in
inoculations and a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter
earnings season have also reinforced hopes of a quick business
recovery this year.
This week's earnings reports from Hilton Worldwide Holdings
Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Marriott International Inc
, Norwegian Cruise Lines and TripAdvisor Inc
will be closely watched for signs of a pickup in global
travel demand.
Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms
including Silvergate Capital Corp, Riot Blockchain
and Marathon Patent Group jumped between 11.6%
and 12.5% as bitcoin surged past $50,000.
Southwest Airlines Co rose about 1% after the
carrier forecast slower cash burn in current quarter as leisure
bookings and demand improve in Feb.
Focus this week is also on the minutes from the Federal
Reserve's January meeting, where it reaffirmed its pledge to
maintain a dovish policy stance.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1.71-to-1 on the NYSE
and 1.84-to-1 on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 62 new 52-week highs and no new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 274 new highs and six new lows.
