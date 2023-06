Cyclone Biparjoy leaves flood trail in India

STORY: Biparjoy, which means "calamity" in Bengali, hit the state of Gujarat with speeds of up to 78 mph, blowing roofs off houses and uprooting trees and electricity poles.

More than 5,100 electricity poles were toppled disrupting power supply to over 4,600 villages. More than 100,000 people were evacuated from eight coastal districts and moved to shelters in school auditoriums and other government buildings a day before the cyclone struck.