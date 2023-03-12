STORY: Cyclone Freddy battered central Mozambique on Sunday (March 12), after making landfall for a second time in a month, breaking records for the duration and strength of tropical storms in the southern hemisphere.

Footage released by UNICEF shows strong winds and heavy rain hitting the central port town of Quelimane, as residents battled the storm.

Communications and electricity supply in the storm area have been cut, so the extent of the damage and number of casualties was not immediately clear.

But more than 171,000 people were affected after the cyclone swept through southern Mozambique last month.

27 people died across Mozambique and Madagascar.

More than half a million are at risk of being affected in Mozambique this time around, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, scientists say.

Oceans absorb much of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions, and when warm seawater evaporates its heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere, fueling more destructive storms.