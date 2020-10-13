Log in
Cydcor : Earns AT&T Dealer Of The Year Honors For 4th Consecutive Year

10/13/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydcor, the leader in customer acquisition solutions, was named AT&T's Door to Door Dealer of the Year for the fourth year in a row for top overall performance, while also receiving top honors in several other categories. The AT&T Dealer of the Year award was presented to Cydcor President Vera Quinn during the AT&T Revolution Conference, which was held virtually.

Cydcor beat out thousands of dealers nationwide to earn the prestigious distinction as AT&T's Dealer of the Year. Additionally, Cydcor was recognized for its superior performance that went well beyond producing impressive sales numbers.

Cydcor was honored for leading in several categories including:

  • #1 Best in Class Quality
  • #1 Total New Product Sales
  • #1 Overall Quality and Lifetime Value
  • #1 Broadband Sales
  • #1 Post Paid Wireless Sales
  • #2 Video Sales

"We are exceptionally proud of our delivery of quality to our longtime client AT&T," said Quinn. "Quality is how we build a great business and continue to earn the trust of our clients. Four consecutive years of Dealer of the Year honors is a testament to the consistent quality and drive of the sales office owners, sales representatives and our incredible Cydcor team."

"Our superior performance extends past impressive sales numbers across all channels. It was this across-the-board excellence that allowed us to be recognized as the top performer in more key product and service categories than ever before," added Quinn.

"Cydcor has created a unique culture, intensely focused on growth, while at the same time, placing no achievement ahead of quality," said Mike Wittrock, Senior Vice President – Indirect Sales and Distribution at AT&T.

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

Contact:     

Gail Michalak, Cydcor


805-277-5500


gmichalak@cydcor.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cydcor-earns-att-dealer-of-the-year-honors-for-4th-consecutive-year-301151422.html

SOURCE Cydcor

© PRNewswire 2020

