Cymbiotika : Donates Fifty Thousand Meals to Combat Hunger

Meals Will Be Donated in Partnership with the Vizer App’s Inaugural Vizer Games

Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, will donate 50,000 meals to those in need through Vizer, a social fitness rewards app that gives organizations a platform to help teams stay active and give back.

As a partner and competitor in the Vizer Games, Cymbiotika has pledged to donate 50,000 meals and share the opportunity for other organizations and individuals to help the competition reach its goal of donating 250,000 meals. To join the Cymbiotika team, download the Vizer app and enter code TEAMCYM.

“Working to combat poor nutrition as a result of food insecurity is one of the ways Cymbiotika lives its values in our community,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “Through local food drives and events like the Vizer Games, the company has donated tens of thousands of meals this year alone and is proud of the difference we are making in the San Diego region and around the country.”

The Vizer Games start July 23, 2021 and runs through August 8, 2021. Individuals and companies can learn more about getting involved on the Vizer app.

“Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. This donation and the partnership with Vizer and its competition reflects Cymbiotika’s priorities of a people-first culture, promoting health and wellness, and giving back to the community whenever we can,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “We know that this will be something our team will have a lot of fun with, while encouraging an active lifestyle and working to tackle the very real problem of food insecurity.”

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005350/en/