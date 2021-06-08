Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, has curated its most popular products with men for Father’s Day gift giving.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005828/en/

Cymbiotika Bundles Healthy Gifts for Father’s Day (Graphic: Business Wire)

“George Herbert said, ‘one father is more than a hundred school masters’ and that was absolutely true of my father, who did not indoctrinate me with his philosophy, rather he showed me his light and always encouraged me to make my own decisions,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “Cymbiotika was founded with my father’s health and wellness in mind and it’s been a tremendous honor for us to create high-quality formulations that nurture the mind and body and get shared with the people that we love.”

The Father’s Day bundle includes:

Cymbiotika's Magnesium L-Threonate - a highly absorbable formula that increases the levels of magnesium in the brain better than any other magnesium.

Cymbiotika’s Synergy B12 + B6 - an organic blend of Methylcobalamin and Adenosylcobalamine, the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B12.

Cymbiotika’s Golden Mind - an apoptogenic, nootropic brain formula, strategically formulated for peak mental performance and preventing cognitive decline.

Cymbiotika's Shilajit Mineral Resin - an ancient super nutrient that has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic and European medicine to heal the body and activate full cellular potential.

“This bundle will stand out as a unique gift for Father’s Day,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “Each product is a best seller with our male customers, and combined, it’s a powerful collection of supplements that any dad would love and benefit from.”

As with all Cymbiotika products, the Father’s Day bundle has zero synthetic ingredients and is gluten-free, vegan, keto, and sugar-free. The bundle is now available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website and each product can also be purchased separately.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005828/en/