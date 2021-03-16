Log in
Cymbiotika : Rethinks Magnesium L-Threonate

03/16/2021 | 11:01am EDT
New Formula Supports Cognitive Function and Brain Health

Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, has announced a new Magnesium L-Threonate, discovered by world-renowned scientists with strong evidence supporting cognitive functions and brain health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005378/en/

Cymbiotika’s Magnesium L-Threonate (Photo: Business Wire)

Cymbiotika’s Magnesium L-Threonate (Photo: Business Wire)

Magnesium is an essential mineral that is required for 80% of the body’s metabolic functions. It also plays a critical role in the brain, protecting synapses which are the communication connection points between brain cells. In the United States, approximately 65% of all adults are magnesium deficient, and that increases as we age, with more than 80% of people over 70 consuming inadequate amounts of magnesium.

Cymbiotika’s Magnesium L-Threonate was developed by a team of scientists at MIT. This form of magnesium is highly absorbable and has been shown to increase brain levels of magnesium due to its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. In a clinical study of adults with cognitive impairment, Magnesium L-Threonate reversed measures of brain aging by 9 years.

“We have control over our brain health, and magnesium plays an especially critical role in the brain, protecting synapses which are the communication connection points between brain cells,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “Magnesium deficiency contributes to many chronic conditions, including heart disease and loss of cognitive function. In order to learn and form memories, synapses must have a property known as plasticity, the ability to adapt and change in response to stimuli. The decline of synaptic plasticity is a major contributor to the loss of cognitive function in older age.”

Taken daily, Cymbiotika Magnesium L-Threonate has been shown in clinical trials to provide significant improvement in executive function, working memory, attention and episodic memory.

“As we work to develop the most advanced, bioavailable products, we seek out partners that share our commitment to high-quality ingredients,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “Our Magnesium L-Threonate is better than ever and one of the most superior products on the market.”

Cymbiotika Magnesium L-Threonate has zero synthetic ingredients and is gluten-free, vegan, keto, and sugar-free. One box of (30) 15ml pouches retails for $59 and is now available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
