Cyprium Metals Ltd 144m Sulphide Ore Grade Copper Intercept from 25 metres

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to provide the first diamond core results from the Phase 1 diamond drilling programme that was conducted at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project in December 2020 and January 2021.



Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:



"We are excited to announce the assay results from the first hole of the Phase 1 Nanadie Well diamond drilling campaign that was completed earlier this year. Whilst we are yet to receive the remaining assay results, all of the Nanadie Well diamond drill holes have visible copper mineralisation in the sulphide zone ranging from a depth of only 45 metres through to 290 metres.



These fantastic results demonstrate a very shallow copper mineralised system that has oxide mineralisation from surface which extends well into the sulphide mineralised zone, which is open at depth. The extensive deposit is very shallow and broad, which is ideal for open pit mining.



Diamond drill hole NWD2004 is mineralised consistently right through to a depth of 210 metres.



Downhole geophysics has been conducted from the diamond drill holes to assist in the planning of the Phase 2 drilling campaigns.



We are delighted with our drilling results to date at the Nanadie Well project, which forms part of our exciting Murchison Copper-Gold project."



Near-surface oxide and extensive sulphide mineralisation has been identified during this drilling programme, which is open along strike to the north and south and across strike to the west. The mineralisation does not outcrop and is covered by 1 to 25 metres of transported material. Preliminary investigations of the Nanadie Well deposit data indicates potential for oxide and sulphide mineralisation over the currently identified strike of 750 metres.



The Company's 1,328 metre Nanadie Well diamond drilling programme was completed in January 2021 and was primarily designed to test the sulphide mineralisation below 50m depth at the deposit. There is an extensive shallow sulphide copper-gold intersection continuing immediately below the oxide material derived from the layered mafic intrusive unit that has been outlined in the previous Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling announcements and quarterly reports (refer to Quarterly Activities Report - 31 Dec 2020 and Quarterly Activities Report - 31 March 2021).



The results from this drilling, the Phase 1 RC January 2021 campaign and subsequent drill programmes will be used in the preparation of a JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate for Nanadie Well during 2021 for inclusion in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping study.



The copper and silver assays results for NWD2004 are presented in Tables 1, 2 and 3*.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z2C14640







About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Source:

Cyprium Metals Ltd





Contact:

Cyprium Metals Ltd T: +61 8 6169 3050 WWW: www.cypriummetals.com