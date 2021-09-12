Log in
Cyprium Metals Ltd Half Yearly Report and Accounts

09/12/2021
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is a copper development company with a portfolio of advanced stage exploration and development projects located in Western Australia. Cyprium's current portfolio of assets includes >1.3Mt of contained copper and >100koz of contained gold.

We conduct our activities with integrity, striving to balance the economic, environmental and social considerations to create value for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders. Cyprium's preferred processing methodology, heap leach, reduces the environmental footprint of copper mines. The production of LME Grade A copper cathode onsite eliminates the need for further downstream processing associated with copper concentrate production and also benefits from reduced transportation costs due to lower shipping volumes.

Cyprium is focused on delivering an expedited development timeframe of its flagship Nifty Copper Mine, with first copper production expected in late 2022 / early 2023. Cyprium's project portfolio provides several advanced stage opportunities that are also potential production assets, which will enable Cyprium to continue growing into a multi-asset, mid-tier copper producer.

Cyprium's current portfolio includes:

- Nifty Copper Mine (100%), an advanced re-start heap-leach project;

- Maroochydore Copper Project (100%), one of Australia's largest undeveloped copper deposits;

- Paterson Exploration Project (100%, diluting to 30%), a highly prospective tenement package on which IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO) is spending A$32 million over 6.5 years to earn-in up to 70%;

- Murchison Copper Project, an early stage development opportunity that collectively refers to the:

o Cue Copper Project (80%), containing a smaller scale, high grade copper resource; and

o Nanadie Well Copper Project (100%), containing a larger scale, lower grade copper gold deposit.

To view the full Half Year Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/92EI95TM



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd



Contact:

Cyprium Metals Ltd
T: +61 8 6169 3050
WWW: www.cypriummetals.com

© ABN Newswire 2021
HOT NEWS