Cyprium Metals Ltd Morgans Copper Conference Presentation

09/14/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Morgans Copper Conference Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM), an Australian copper developer and explorer, is focused on building a mid-tier Australian copper mining business.

Cyprium owns a portfolio of near-term development projects focussed in Western Australia with a highly credentialed board and management team led by experienced mining executives Barry Cahill and Gary Comb.

The company is focussed on the near-term development of Nifty open pit heap leach copper strategy to produce LME grade A copper cathode.
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/39E9PRL5



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd



Contact:

Barry Cahill 
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550

Wayne Apted 
Chief Financial Officer 
and Company Secretary

Lexi O'Halloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com

© ABN Newswire 2021
HOT NEWS