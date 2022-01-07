Log in
Cyprus Limni Resorts & Golfcourses : Continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of Cyprus Limni Resorts & Golfcourses Plc (Emerging Companies Market)

01/07/2022 | 12:08am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

Continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of Cyprus Limni Resorts

& Golfcourses Plc (Emerging Companies Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of Cyprus Limni Resorts & Golfcourses Plc (Emerging Companies Market). This decision was reached pursuant to Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law since the reason imposing the continuation of the suspension of trading of the titles of the said company continues to exist due to non- compliance with the obligation to submit and publish its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30/06/2021.

The continuation of the suspension of trading will come to effect as of 11 January 2022. It is noted that the suspension of trading will have a duration of 2 months (i.e. until 11 March 2022) or earlier if the company complies with its pending ongoing obligation.

Nicosia, 5 January 2022

Disclaimer

Cyprus Limni Resorts & Golfcourses plc published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 05:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
