Cyprus caps VAT on electricity, increases pensions to cushion inflation blows

NICOSIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Friday it would
extend a lower value added tax (VAT) on electricity bills and a
fuel price cap and also boost pensions to cushion the impact of
runaway prices that have pushed inflation to its highest rate in
more than 40 years.
The package, costing an estimated 103 million euros, sees
VAT on electric bills charged at a lower coefficient of 10% from
the standard 19% until Aug. 31, as well as a cap on tax on fuel
at the pumps until the same date. Those measures are an
extension of a policy adopted three months ago.
People in vulnerable groups will be eligible for a lower VAT
rate of 5% on their electricity bills.
The state will increase pensions to some 165,000
beneficiaries, and give vulnerable households one-off cash
handouts based on their incomes and number of dependants,
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said.
Inflation on the east Mediterranean island was running at
8.6% year on year in April, its highest since an annual record
of 10.8% in 1981.
(Writing By Michele Kambas
Editing by Frances Kerry)