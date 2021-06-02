Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

06/02/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NICOSIA, June 2 (Reuters) - Checkpoints linking the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides of Cyprus are to reopen on Friday, the United Nations said, marking the first time restrictions have been eased since December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyprus is split between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations, with a number of designated checkpoints controlling movements between the north and south of the island.

The sealed checkpoints up-ended the lives of thousands who would cross the island daily either for work, family commitments or just to meet friends. On some days, kilometre-long queues would form at vehicle crossings.

"The reopening of all crossing points will facilitate free movement, promote people-to-people contacts, build trust and have an overall positive socio-economic impact across the island for the benefit of all Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots," the U.N. mission on Cyprus, UNFICYP, said in a statement.

A committee of health experts from both sides will assess the impact of the opening on the pandemic. People who cross will require a 7-day negative antigen test or PCR test, the peacekeeping mission said.

Vehicle and pedestrian crossings have been subject to on-and-off closures since February 2020, when the Greek Cypriot side shut the checkpoints for the first time in almost two decades as a precaution.

Since then there has been some easing of restrictions, but different rules on each side made crossings impossible for many.

"It affected many people, couples, families, people working on both sides of the divide as well as having an economic impact," said Kemal Baykalli, a member of the peace platform, Unite Cyprus Now.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974, triggered by a brief Greek Cypriot coup. Peace talks have faltered many times, and the conflict remains a source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

"I think what this has shown us is that what we take for granted can easily be taken away from us in the lack of a settlement," Baykalli said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aSTATISTICS LITHUANIA  : High-Level Event “Data from and for Society”
PU
07:46aIreland to increase property tax for first time since 2013
RE
07:40aEU to keep its borrowing limits suspended in 2022, restore them in 2023
RE
07:39aSterling steadies at $1.41 as impact of variant on June reopening weighed
RE
07:39aSterling steadies at $1.41 as impact of variant on June reopening weighed
RE
07:39aDogecoin Price Jumps on Coinbase Debut Prospect
DJ
07:35aCyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN
RE
07:31aStocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
RE
07:29aOil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline and demand prospects
RE
07:29aTSX futures rise as oil climbs on gradual easing of supply curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
4Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..

HOT NEWS