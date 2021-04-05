Cyral : Announces On-Call Access Management Trial at Oktane21

Cyral Simplifies Access to Production Databases to Reduce MTTR and Improve Security and Compliance

Cyral, the first security solution built for the modern data cloud and the DevOps-first world, today announced a new on-call access management solution that makes it easy for engineering teams to authenticate and authorize production database access and collaboration for on-call engineers. This new approach allows on-call engineers to tackle time-sensitive tasks while providing cloud infrastructure teams a simplified way to unblock investigations while limiting direct production data access.

Unveiled today at Oktane21, Okta’s annual customer conference, the solution integrates with incident response systems like PagerDuty and chat applications like Slack in order to allow organizations to manage access to S3, Snowflake, MongoDB and other databases while federating identity through Okta. This complete, end-to-end solution provides a strong audit trail of all access approvals and durations.

With Cyral On-Call Access Management, organizations can:

Centralize authentication using an existing identity provider, like Okta or GSuite

Grant just-in-time access for production issues to PagerDuty on-call engineers

Automatically limit access to production data services

Enable self-service for on-call engineers to grant limited access to others for troubleshooting

Close audit gaps with detailed activity logs of what data was exposed to whom

14 Day Free Trial: Starting today, Cyral has announced the availability of a 14 day self-service trial that allows an organization to get started in minutes without having to make any changes to their applications. It can be managed by DevOps teams using their existing infrastructure-as-code workflows, and enables them to implement common-sense access controls to their data repositories for better data security. Once set up, the service brokers requests for PagerDuty and federates authentication with Okta so that on-call engineers can gain access to production databases and reduce mean time to recovery (MTTR).

Learn More:

Free Trial: Get started today

Get started today Blog: Read How to Simplify and Secure On-Call Access Management

Read How to Simplify and Secure On-Call Access Management Event: Join our Lunch and Learn on May 6 to see it in action

Join our Lunch and Learn on May 6 to see it in action Website: Simplify Access to On-Call Access Management

About Cyral

Cyral is the first cloud-native security solution built for the modern data cloud and the DevOps-first world. With Cyral, DevOps and security teams get granular visibility and policy enforcement across all data endpoints for an unmatched unified view of any organization’s data layer activity. Cyral is venture-backed by Redpoint, A.Capital, Costanoa and SVCI. Follow the company on Twitter at @cyralinc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005297/en/