Cyral : Named a 2021 "Best Place to Work in the Bay Area"

Cyral recognized by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal as a winner in this year’s awards

Cyral, the first data security and governance solution built for the modern data cloud and the DevOps-first world, has been recognized as a winner of the 2021 Bay Area Best Places To Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The annual San Francisco Business Times / Silicon Valley Business Journal surveys thousands of employees to identify the companies with the happiest and most engaged teams in the Bay Area. Select employers were named winners of the awards program, held on May 6, 2021. Winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly. Cyral ranked #13 in the small company category.

“We are committed to building an engaging, empathetic and rewarding team culture and making Cyral a great place to work, said Manav Mital, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyral. “I’m extremely proud of how resilient our team has been this past year in a very challenging environment. I want to thank all of our team members for their commitment to the company and their passion to succeed.”

Cyral provides a data security product that DevOps teams love. The company was founded to solve the rapidly growing problem of securing data in the cloud and works with a variety of organizations – from Fortune 1000 companies to fast-growing startups. “We believe that sophisticated technology is needed for complex problems but it must be simple in order to make a real impact,” continued Mital. The Cyral data cloud security service gives security and engineering teams a quick and simple way to evaluate their cloud security risks and proactively protect their company’s and customers’ data without disrupting existing DevOps workflows.

About Cyral

Cyral delivers enterprise data security and governance across all data services such as S3, Snowflake, Kafka, MongoDB, Oracle and more. The cloud-native service is built on a stateless interception technology that monitors all data endpoint activity in real-time and enables unified visibility, identity federation and granular access controls. Cyral automates workflows and enables collaboration between DevOps and Security teams to automate assurance and prevent data leakage. Cyral is venture-backed by Redpoint, A.Capital, Costanoa and SVCI. Follow the company at @cyralinc

