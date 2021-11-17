CyrusOne Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

The annual report shows progress toward environmental and social goals using solutions compatible with a sustainable future

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), published its 2021 Sustainability Report, focusing on the company’s commitments to the environment, the community, and stakeholders. The annual report provides insight into the company’s efforts to conserve water and energy through creative data center design; build a diverse, empowered workforce and supply chain; and operate in alignment with the highest standards of character and integrity.

“I am proud of the progress CyrusOne has made over the past year as we continue to invest in and build the data centers of the future. This report demonstrates how CyrusOne improved global operations while simultaneously making important progress in our ongoing commitment to reach net-zero carbon. We fully recognize the importance of our sustainability mission, from expanding renewable electricity resources and scaling our industry-leading water conservation efforts to providing supportive workplaces for a talented, diverse team and promoting equity in our supply chain,” said David Ferdman, interim President & Chief Executive Officer of CyrusOne. “While we have made great strides over the past year, we also recognize that there is much more to be done. I look forward to working with our team and partners to accelerate our conservation and diversity initiatives in the coming year.”

Highlights of the CyrusOne 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Assessing Climate Risk: CyrusOne takes a methodical approach to understanding and addressing the risks climate change poses to its business, utilizing Carbon Pricing Analysis and Future Flood Risk Assessment methods.

CyrusOne strives to increase the emphasis on water conservation in the data center industry by showcasing how its data centers provide industry-competitive energy efficiency without sacrificing water while also benefiting local wildlife and biodiversity.

Expansion of Net-Positive Water Commitment: In 2020, CyrusOne expanded this effort to its flagship data center in Carrollton, Texas, a region experiencing high water stress. This began with a 67% reduction in the facility's onsite water consumption from the prior year and continued with the purchase of Water Restoration Credits to exceed the remaining consumption, providing benefits to regional wildlife and the local community.

Facility Efficiency and Management: The Green Building Initiative (GBI) gave CyrusOne its coveted Three Green Globes Building Designation for its Aurora I and II data centers in suburban Chicago, lauding CyrusOne's robust monitoring of mechanical and electrical systems.

The Green Building Initiative (GBI) gave CyrusOne its coveted Three Green Globes Building Designation for its Aurora I and II data centers in suburban Chicago, lauding CyrusOne’s robust monitoring of mechanical and electrical systems. Responsibility to Our Employees: Recognizing that sustainability goes beyond environmental topics, CyrusOne discussed embracing equity and inclusion as part of its diversity strategy, supported by company programs like the Women’s Resource Group and the CAREEE (Community, Agility, Respect, Enjoyable Workplace, Ethics, and Exceptional Service) Group.

The CyrusOne 2021 Sustainability Report provides disclosure compatible with four third-party standards, adhering to The Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidance.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction, and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1,000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

