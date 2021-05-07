Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CytoDyn, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

05/07/2021 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of CytoDyn, Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) investors that acquired shares between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021. Investors have until April 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that made materially misleading and/or false statements touting Leronlimab as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in order to inflate the CytoDyn stock price while executives were aggressively selling their shares. It is also alleged in this complaint that CytoDyn engaged in an illegal scheme whereby Iliad Research and Trading L.P. and other entities related to Iliad’s principal John Fife operated as an unregistered securities dealer for CytoDyn. CytoDyn’s share price fell $1.14 per share, or 28%, on this news, to close at $2.91 on March 8, 2021. Shares of CytoDyn dropped an additional 19% on March 9, 2021 to close at $2.35, thereby further injuring investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 19, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pAMERIS BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL COR  : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pTEAM  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pKIRBY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pALPHA PRO TECH  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pALIMERA SCIENCES  : Corporate Presentation
PU
02:33pOLD SECOND BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pFIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:32pLORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio
GL
02:31pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Lower-than-expected job growth doesn’t faze investors  
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
4WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
5Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge

HOT NEWS