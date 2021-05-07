CytoDyn, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of CytoDyn, Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) investors that acquired shares between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021. Investors have until April 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that made materially misleading and/or false statements touting Leronlimab as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in order to inflate the CytoDyn stock price while executives were aggressively selling their shares. It is also alleged in this complaint that CytoDyn engaged in an illegal scheme whereby Iliad Research and Trading L.P. and other entities related to Iliad’s principal John Fife operated as an unregistered securities dealer for CytoDyn. CytoDyn’s share price fell $1.14 per share, or 28%, on this news, to close at $2.91 on March 8, 2021. Shares of CytoDyn dropped an additional 19% on March 9, 2021 to close at $2.35, thereby further injuring investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 19, 2021.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

