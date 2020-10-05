Cyware Recognized in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , the leading provider of threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions, today announced it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the "Gartner Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response Solutions." In our view, Cyware's recognition in the report validates what many Cyware customers have already seen from using a suite of cyber fusion products that improves productivity, efficiency, and consistency across security teams.

"Being recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in the 2020 Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response Solutions is a great testament to the value we provide our customers and the hard work of our team," said Avkash Kathiriya, VP of Research and Innovation at Cyware. "Our advanced solutions for threat intelligence, incident response, orchestration, and automation combine to offer full SOAR capabilities and set our customers up for future success by providing them with the flexibility of a vendor-agnostic solution that fits their unique needs and is adaptable enough to fit into any scalable security architecture."

The Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions highlights the benefits of vendor-agnostic (or "broad-based") SOAR solutions, noting: "What sets these products apart is their ability to receive inputs from many other security products, and organize the SOC's workflows. The vast majority of this type of product is also sold separately, maintaining a maximum interoperability level with other vendors, even if they are competing products, such as SIEM solutions."

Cyware's virtual cyber fusion solution is the next evolution of Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR). It emphasizes proactive engagement as the core of cybersecurity strategy and consists of four separate but integrated modules including a situational awareness platform (CSAP), threat intelligence eXchange (CTIX), security orchestration layer (CSOL) and fusion and threat response (CFTR) platform. Cyware customers that leverage the cyber fusion solutions have witnessed increased security collaboration, accelerated incident response, and overall reduced incident costs and risks.

