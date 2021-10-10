Czech President Zeman in intensive care at key post-election time

PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman was
receiving treatment in an intensive care unit on Sunday,
creating uncertainty at a time when he is due to lead political
talks about forming a new government after a parliamentary
Director Miroslav Zavoral of the Central Military Hospital
in Prague said Zeman, 77, was admitted due to complications
related to an undisclosed chronic condition.
"We know the diagnosis precisely, which allows us to target
treatment," Zavoral said, adding that he did not have the
president's approval to disclose details of the diagnosis.
Zavoral did not say how serious the president's condition
was.
In the Czech Republic, the president leads talks with party
leaders after elections to find a workable majority. Under the
constitution, his authority to appoint the prime minister passes
to the speaker of the lower house if the presidential position
is vacated.
Reporters saw an ambulance leaving the presidential chateau
at Lany, west of Prague, soon after Zeman met Prime Minister
Andrej Babis.
The presidential office had previously said Zeman had been
ill, and he spent eight days in hospital last month. The
presidential office said at the time he had no life-threatening
condition but was dehydrated and slightly exhausted.
Babis' centrist ANO party narrowly lost the parliamentary
election held on Friday and Saturday to the centre-right
Together coalition and appears to have no chance of forming a
ruling majority.
Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors coalition between
them won 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house and said they
intended to form a government.
However, while Babis has conceded that Together won more
votes as a coalition, he did not signal a move into opposition,
saying "If the president authorises me to do so, I will lead
talks on forming a cabinet".
FORMING GOVT MAY TAKE MONTHS
Under the constitution, the president can appoint anyone as
prime minister and instruct them to nominate a cabinet. A new
cabinet must face a vote of confidence in the lower house within
a month of its appointment.
Zeman had said prior to the election that he would appoint
the leader of the biggest winning individual party, not a
coalition, to try to form a government.
This would be Babis, since ANO won the most votes of any
party.
Zeman, an ally of Babis, has made no comment on his next
steps since the election results.
Forming a government usually takes weeks or months, and no
appointments are possible before the new lower house convenes,
some time within a month after the election.
Zeman has been using a wheelchair due to neuropathy in his
legs since earlier this year.
He cancelled a trip to the polling station on Friday,
instead casting a ballot to a box brought to him by election
officials, without media access.
The public Czech Radio and newspaper denikn.cz cited seven
sources as saying last week that the president had suffered from
ascites, or liquid collecting in the abdomen, during his
previous hospital stay. The president's spokesman then declined
to comment on the report.
