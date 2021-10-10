Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Czech President Zeman in intensive care at key post-election time

10/10/2021 | 08:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit on Sunday, creating uncertainty at a time when he is due to lead political talks about forming a new government after a parliamentary election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/czechs-vote-final-day-election-pm-babis-seeks-cling-power-2021-10-08.

Director Miroslav Zavoral of the Central Military Hospital in Prague said Zeman, 77, was admitted due to complications related to an undisclosed chronic condition.

"We know the diagnosis precisely, which allows us to target treatment," Zavoral said, adding that he did not have the president's approval to disclose details of the diagnosis.

Zavoral did not say how serious the president's condition was.

In the Czech Republic, the president leads talks with party leaders after elections to find a workable majority. Under the constitution, his authority to appoint the prime minister passes to the speaker of the lower house if the presidential position is vacated.

Reporters saw an ambulance leaving the presidential chateau at Lany, west of Prague, soon after Zeman met Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The presidential office had previously said Zeman had been ill, and he spent eight days in hospital last month. The presidential office said at the time he had no life-threatening condition but was dehydrated and slightly exhausted.

Babis' centrist ANO party narrowly lost the parliamentary election held on Friday and Saturday to the centre-right Together coalition and appears to have no chance of forming a ruling majority.

Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors coalition between them won 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house and said they intended to form a government.

However, while Babis has conceded that Together won more votes as a coalition, he did not signal a move into opposition, saying "If the president authorises me to do so, I will lead talks on forming a cabinet".

FORMING GOVT MAY TAKE MONTHS

Under the constitution, the president can appoint anyone as prime minister and instruct them to nominate a cabinet. A new cabinet must face a vote of confidence in the lower house within a month of its appointment.

Zeman had said prior to the election that he would appoint the leader of the biggest winning individual party, not a coalition, to try to form a government.

This would be Babis, since ANO won the most votes of any party.

Zeman, an ally of Babis, has made no comment on his next steps since the election results.

Forming a government usually takes weeks or months, and no appointments are possible before the new lower house convenes, some time within a month after the election.

Zeman has been using a wheelchair due to neuropathy in his legs since earlier this year.

He cancelled a trip to the polling station on Friday, instead casting a ballot to a box brought to him by election officials, without media access.

The public Czech Radio and newspaper denikn.cz cited seven sources as saying last week that the president had suffered from ascites, or liquid collecting in the abdomen, during his previous hospital stay. The president's spokesman then declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Frances Kerry and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aU.S. Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax
RE
10:07aYellen says Congress will raise the debt ceiling in Dec. 3
RE
10:02aUK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
RE
10:01aUK's Truss plots reset of UK foreign and trade policy -FT
RE
09:22aARGUS MEDIA : Protests push Sudan to brink of fuel shortage
PU
08:54aDream11 suspends operations in Southern Indian state of Karnataka
RE
08:52aUK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says
RE
08:49aCzech President Zeman in intensive care at key post-election time
RE
07:28aEgyptian headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
RE
07:23aBP-backed UK energy supplier Pure Planet close to collapse -Sky News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
3UK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflatio..
4Barrick Gold : Commissions Africa's First PhotonAssay Laboratory
5El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president..

HOT NEWS