Czech Republic reports 20,315 daily coronavirus cases

PRAGUE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported
20,315 new coronavirus cases for Friday, the first week-on-week
drop in the daily tally in two months, although its hospitals
were still filling and the government toughened restrictions.
On the same day last week, the country of 10.7 million
people reported 22,957 new cases of the coronavirus.
Although hospitalisations dropped to 6,169 on Friday
compared to the previous day, the number of people treated in
hospitals has doubled over the past three weeks and some stopped
non-urgent procedures.
The Czech government ordered bars and clubs to close at 10
p.m. as of Friday and banned Christmas markets in an attempt to
stem one of the world's highest infection rates.
