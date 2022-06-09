Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Czech c.banker Benda: will wait for policy recommendation before deciding on June hike -paper

06/09/2022 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Prague's Old Town Square during the coronavirus pandemic

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda will wait for recommendation of the bank's staff and debate at the June 22 board meeting before deciding whether or how much interest rates need to rise, he said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

"I will wait for the monetary department's analysis, their recommendation and what comes from the debate. I would not like to lock myself into some opinion," Benda told the Denik N daily, according to a copy of the interview made available to Reuters.

The June 22 meeting will be the last one for Benda, Governor Jiri Rusnok and Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky whose terms expire at the end of the month. The three have backed the bank's monetary tightening campaign over the past year, unlike incoming Governor Ales Michl.

The interview was conducted before the announcement of three new board members on Wednesday, which confirmed Benda would not be reappointed for another 6-year term.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a media interview published on Monday that he expected the main interest rate could go up by another 75 basis points or more from the current 5.75% at the June 22 meeting.

Benda said an interest rate differential versus the euro zone was important to sustain the currency's exchange rate, which was an important factor for import prices.

He said he would like to see a firmer exchange rate which would be compatible with the current interest rate setting in securing the return of inflation to the bank's 2% target. Inflation stood at 14.2% in April and is expected above 15% in May.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15aPipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut
RE
01:08aIndonesian navy officers ask for $375,000 to release tanker - sources
RE
01:07aChina shares fall on Shanghai's new COVID curbs, growth stocks weigh
RE
01:04aHow a battery shortage is hampering the U.S. switch to wind, solar power
RE
12:56aSouth Korean truckers' strike enters third day, supply chain risks grow
RE
12:55aU.S. approves $120 million sale to maintain Taiwanese warships
RE
12:48aU.S. approves $120 million sale to maintain Taiwanese warships
RE
12:47aSri Lanka hit by power cuts after key union goes on strike
RE
12:46aGM to launch production of Chevrolet Tracker SUV in Argentina in July
RE
12:37aSri Lanka hit by power cuts after key union goes on strike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANA to fully restore domestic flights for Tokyo airport, first time pos..
2U.S. sets high bar to settle Facebook antitrust suit -FTC chair
3Indonesia launches scheme to speed up palm oil exports
4Vulcan Energy Resources : Sustainability and ESG Framework
5In shadow of Ukraine war, U.S. and China set to clash at Asian security..

HOT NEWS