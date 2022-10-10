Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Czech cenbank chief: higher budget gaps would hamper inflation fight

10/10/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Czech National Bank is seen in this picture in central Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government running higher state budget deficits would hamper the central bank's efforts to tame inflation, Governor Ales Michl wrote on Monday.

The Czech government plans to run the state budget with a deficit of at least 330 billion crowns this year, well above an original plan of 270 billion crowns as the cost of measures to tame the impact of soaring energy prices builds.

For 2023, the government has approved a budget draft with a deficit of 295 billion crowns, above a previously debated target of 270 billion crowns.

"If the state budget deficit will really get significantly higher than planned this year and next, due to price caps on energy prices, that would make our fight against inflation harder," Michl said in his weekly column in national daily Mlada Fronta Dnes.

The central bank has kept its main rate unchanged at 7.0% in August and September under a revamped board led by Michl, who had voted against rate hikes since June, 2021 which totalled 675 basis points.

Inflation is sitting at above 17%.

The centre-right government is counting on revenue from windfall taxes on banks and energy firms to keep the deficit in check next year as it seeks to keep pledges of budget consolidation.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:41aSpanish supreme court head set to quit after four-year stalemate
RE
03:41aIndia's IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India - CNBC TV18
RE
03:38aUkraine's foreign minister: 'Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles'
RE
03:34aCzech cenbank chief: higher budget gaps would hamper inflation fight
RE
03:30aAir France and Airbus face French court over Rio-Paris crash
RE
03:27aEurope's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
RE
03:26aTaiwan seeking independence root cause of problems, China says
RE
03:25aTurkish unemployment rate falls to 9.6% in August
RE
03:23aThailand economic recovery supported by return of tourism -FinMin
RE
03:19aMalaysia PM dissolves parliament
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
2Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..
3BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
4Analysis-Europe Inc's wage hikes alarm investors as worries about reces..
5National Grid Sees Fiscal Year 2023 Underlying EPS More Weighted Toward..

HOT NEWS