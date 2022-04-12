Czech central bank chief: further moderate rate raise is likely

PRAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is
likely to moderately raise interest rates further as the return
of inflation towards the central bank's 2% target will be
delayed, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.
On March 31, the central bank lifted its benchmark rate
by 50 basis points to 5.00%, its highest since
2001, and said it was ready to tighten policy further to keep
inflation expectations anchored.
"It is likely that there will be some further moderate
increase (of rates), but I don't think it should be something
fierce, it will be one of the last (hikes) necessary, I firmly
hope, in this cycle of rate increases," Rusnok said in an
interview streamed at www.dvtv.cz news portal.
The central bank board will wait for new data and a fresh
update to the staff macroeconomic forecast which will be
available ahead of the next policy meeting due on May 5, Rusnok
said.
"We are living in a period of enormous uncertainty, the data
changes overnight," Rusnok said.
Inflation soared to a 24-year high of 12.7% in March. Rusnok
said the war in Ukraine had a strong impact, and that price
growth would slow towards the central bank's 2% target only
later in 2023.
The current outlook sees average inflation at 3.0% in the
first quarter of 2023.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Gregorio)