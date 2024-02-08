PRAGUE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank cut its main repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.25% on Thursday, opting for a bigger reduction than part of the market had expected.

It is the bank's second cut after an initial 25 basis-point reduction in December.

Just under half of analysts polled by Reuters, as well as market pricing, had expected the board to take the 50 basis-point step, rather than a 25 basis-point reduction, after some policymakers called for a bigger move amid signs that inflation risks were easing.

The decision may reflect the board's confidence that price markups by producers and retailers in January, to be included in monthly inflation data due on Feb. 15, would not disrupt the bank's expectation that inflation will drop near its target.

The central bank expects year-on-year inflation to drop to 3% in January from 6.9% in December, as base effects of large energy and other price hikes last January fade.

The central bank expects inflation to remain below 3%, the upper band of the bank's 2% +/- 1 percentage point target range for the rest of this year, before dropping to 1.8% in the first quarter of next year when it expects the current policy decisions to be having an effect.

Deputy Governor Jan Frait argued for a 50 basis-point or even bigger interest rate cut in a Reuters interview last week, amid signs of weaker inflation pressures and weaker recovery in household spending expected this year.

The central bank gave no comment on its decision but Governor Ales Michl was due to hold a news conference, where the bank will also present a new quarterly economic forecast, at 3.45 p.m. (1345 GMT).

