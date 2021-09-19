Czech central bank hits back at finance minister's rate rise warning

PRAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Czech Finance Minister Alena
Schillerova said on Sunday she had warned the central bank
against sharp rises in interest rates, prompting a swift reply
from the bank's governor, who said further increases were
needed.
The Czech National Bank is one of the first in the European
Union to begin tightening monetary policy amid strong
inflationary pressures. It has raised its base rate twice since
June.
Markets are speculating that the bank could accelerate the
cycle of rate hikes when it meets again at the end of September.
Schillerova said in a debate show on Czech television that
she had warned about the risks of higher borrowing costs when
she visited the bank's last rate meeting in August.
"Rate rises have been slight so far. I went there to warn
that they don't rise sharply," she said. "I argued mainly
against making loans more expensive for businesses, for people."
Schillerova and Prime Minister Andrej Babis, whose ANO party
is gearing up for a national election next month, have said
economic outlooks point to inflation falling next year.
Babis also urged the bank last week to refrain from rate
hikes that could damage companies and people.
The Czech central bank is independent by law and does not
take instruction from politicians.
INFLATION
Responding to Schillerova's comments on Sunday, Governor
Jiri Rusnok said the bank was determined to strengthen firms'
and people's expectations that inflation would return to the 2%
target in 2022. He said rates still remained deeply negative
once inflation has been factored in.
"It is therefore necessary to continue their (interest
rates') return to a positive level," Rusnok said.
Czech headline inflation exceeded 4% in August for the first
time since 2008, driven by both external factors such as higher
energy costs and domestic reasons like a tight labour market and
pent-up demand after an easing of coronavirus restrictions.
The central bank has so far delivered two 25-basis-point
hikes to bring its key two-week repo rate to 0.75%.
It is debating now whether a 50 basis point rise may be needed.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet
Editing by Gareth Jones)