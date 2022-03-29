Czech central bank seen raising rates to highest since 2001

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CZCBIR%3DECI
poll data
* Rate decision due on March 31 at 2:30 p.m. (1230 GMT)
* Nine analysts see main rate rising by 50 bps to 5.00%
* Two expect 25 bps increase, one sees no change
PRAGUE, March 28 - The Czech National Bank is set
to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.00% on March 31,
a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, which would be the highest
since 2001 as policymakers battle an inflation surge exacerbated
by the Ukraine war.
The central bank has raised its two-week repo rate
by 425 basis points since June, tightening
aggressively to tackle inflation that hit a 24-year high of
11.1% in February. Price pressures are still building, spurred
on by rising energy costs following the Ukraine conflict.
A Reuters poll showed most analysts expected the central
bank to deliver one more big interest rate increase when it
meets on Thursday, and only a few predicted borrowing costs
would rise again later this year.
Nine out of the 12 analysts polled predicted an increase of
50 basis points this week and two expected a rise of 25 basis
points. One expected no change.
Of the six respondents giving an outlook beyond March, three
forecast the main rate would peak at 5.50% this year. In a
January poll, only one forecast rates would rise above 5%.
The central bank will announce its decision at 2:30 p.m.
(1230 GMT) on Thursday, followed by a news conference at 3:45
p.m. where Governor Jiri Rusnok will comment on the vote.
Prior to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow
calls a "special military operation", central bankers thought it
unlikely rates would climb above 5%. But opinions have changed.
Board member Tomas Holub told Reuters last week that he
expected to be in the camp favouring a larger rather than
smaller move at Thursday's meeting, but also said he was open to
debate about raising to 5.00% now and further in May.
Vice-Governor Marek Mora said that he saw rates going "well
above" 5%.
The central bank may also debate using its large
international reserves, which stood at about 64% of gross
domestic product in February, to fight inflation and not just as
a tool to stabilise exchange rate fluctuations.
The bank announced on March 4 it had intervened in markets
after the crown had weakened sharply with other currencies in
central Europe amid the fallout from the Ukraine conflict.
Holub said this month he would prefer to tighten monetary
policy through rates rather than currency interventions.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Clarke)