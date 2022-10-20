Czech central bank vice governor: More rate hikes needed

Mora has voted in favour of raising rates throughout the central bank's year-long tightening cycle, which increased the main rate by 675 basis points in total and ended in June.

Since then, the two-week repo rate has stood at 7.00%, although the annual inflation rate has risen to 18%, mainly due to soaring energy prices which are being driven higher by gas and oil delivery disruptions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mora said that inflation should return to the central bank's 2% target fast.

"If some of us have the ambition to get there (the 2% target) as fast as possible - and I count myself among them - then it is necessary to raise rates further," Mora said in an interview published on Friday.

Mora said the central bank should hike rates by at least 50 basis points at its next meeting on Nov. 3.

The revamped board, led by Governor Ales Michl, an advocate of rate stability, has kept rates unchanged at the last two meetings in August and September. Michl took the helm of the central bank in July.

Mora said that for him, the main reasons for further hikes were the tightening of policy by world's leading central banks, the strain on the domestic labour market, and the fiscal policy of the Czech government, which he said was too expansionist.

As for the interventions, which the central bank has launched in mid-May to prop up the crown, Mora said that although the situation was still "ripe" for this tool, he would prefer a more transparent policy.

"I think that we are past a primary post-war, and perhaps post-energy shock. So I would prefer raising rates, and leaving the foreign exchange interventions," he said.

Mora said that he would not seek another term at the central bank board after his current one expires on Feb. 13, 2023.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)