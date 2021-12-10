Czech central banker Benda says rate hikes not yet over -paper

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank has not yet finished raising interest rates as it faces extraordinary inflationary pressures both from the domestic economy and abroad, central banker Vojtech Benda said in a comment published in the Pravo daily on Friday.

The central bank stunned markets with a hike of 125 basis points in November, its strongest in 24 years, which took the main two-week repo rate to 2.75%.

The next policy meeting is set for Dec. 22.

