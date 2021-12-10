Czech central banker Benda says rate hikes not yet over -paper

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank has not
yet finished raising interest rates as it faces extraordinary
inflationary pressures both from the domestic economy and
abroad, central banker Vojtech Benda said in a comment published
in the Pravo daily on Friday.
The central bank stunned markets with a hike of 125 basis
points in November, its strongest in 24 years, which took the
main two-week repo rate to 2.75%.
The next policy meeting is set for Dec. 22.
