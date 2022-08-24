Log in
Czech government earmarks $7.1 billion to ease inflation, energy price shock

08/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala speaks during an interview in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will use 177 billion crowns ($7.12 billion) in total for measures to ease the burden of high energy prices and soaring inflation on households, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

"The government has set aside 177 billion crowns in total... the government brings measures which are targeted, in different volumes and for various groups of people," he said.

($1 = 24.8470 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller)


© Reuters 2022
