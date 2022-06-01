Czech govt approves 8 bln crowns in aid to families hit by inflation

PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved on Wednesday a one-off financial aid package worth 7.8 billion crowns ($337 million) for families hit by rising prices, which have propelled inflation to its highest in three decades.

While household consumption rose strongly in the first quarter, many families have been stunned by multiplying energy bills as inflation hit 14.2% year-on-year in April, mainly driven by energy prices soaring since Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to the bill, payments of 5,000 crowns would be available for each child aged under 18 in a family whose annual gross income does not exceed 1 million crowns.

The centre-right government estimates that 1.56 million children are eligible for the aid. The bill must be approved by both chambers of parliament and be signed by the president to take effect.

Other countries in the region have taken similar steps, including Hungary, where the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has imposed caps on the prices of basic foods, fuel and mortgages.

In Slovakia, the government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger will give handouts of 100 euros to the most vulnerable citizens and families, increasing the cost of this year's budget by 105 million euros. ($1 = 23.1460 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)