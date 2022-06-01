Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Czech govt approves 8 bln crowns in aid to families hit by inflation

06/01/2022 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved on Wednesday a one-off financial aid package worth 7.8 billion crowns ($337 million) for families hit by rising prices, which have propelled inflation to its highest in three decades.

While household consumption rose strongly in the first quarter, many families have been stunned by multiplying energy bills as inflation hit 14.2% year-on-year in April, mainly driven by energy prices soaring since Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to the bill, payments of 5,000 crowns would be available for each child aged under 18 in a family whose annual gross income does not exceed 1 million crowns.

The centre-right government estimates that 1.56 million children are eligible for the aid. The bill must be approved by both chambers of parliament and be signed by the president to take effect.

Other countries in the region have taken similar steps, including Hungary, where the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has imposed caps on the prices of basic foods, fuel and mortgages.

In Slovakia, the government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger will give handouts of 100 euros to the most vulnerable citizens and families, increasing the cost of this year's budget by 105 million euros. ($1 = 23.1460 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aFinland and Sweden say will continue NATO talks with Turkey
RE
11:40aPRESIDENT ZELENSKIY : The figurehead of Ukraine's defiance
RE
11:40aInvestors call for human rights report at gunmaker Sturm Ruger
RE
11:37aPRESIDENT ZELENSKIY : The figurehead of Ukraine's defiance
RE
11:37aCzech govt approves 8 bln crowns in aid to families hit by inflation
RE
11:36aUkraine promises not to hit Russia with U.S. long-range rocket systems -Blinken
RE
11:34aGermany picks Boeing's Chinook helicopters to replace Sikorsky fleet
RE
11:32aUkraine promises not to hit Russia with U.S. long-range rocket systems -Blinken
RE
11:31aJAMIE DIMON : Dimon calls for quantitative tightening to tackle 'unprecedented' situation
RE
11:31aSouth Africa's Land Bank aims for debt solution by end-Sept
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
2Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
3Stocks slip, bond yields rise on inflation worries
4Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
5EDF should sell more cheap power to rivals to cap price hikes -regulato..

HOT NEWS