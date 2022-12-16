Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Czech interest rates likely to stay on hold until mid-2023

12/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Czech Crown coins are seen in front of a displayed logo of Czech central bank (CNB) in this picture illustration

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to hold interest rates steady at its final policy meeting of 2022 on Dec. 21 and will not begin cutting rates until the second half of 2023, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

As signs emerged inflation is starting to ease after hitting the highest in three decades, most analysts in the poll expected the Czech central bank to keep its two-week repo rate unchanged at 7.00% throughout the first half of 2023.

The central bank launched one of Europe's sharpest rate-hiking cycles last year, but has kept rates on hold since August after Ales Michl was made governor and three new members took seats on the seven-seat board.

Michl has backed rate stability to anchor an economy heading into a mild recession, although he and other central bankers have not ruled out rate hikes.

The bank has also been ready to intervene in currency markets to prevent a weak crown from adding to inflation pressures.

Five of the eight analysts who replied to poll questions on interventions said they expected the bank to keep acting in markets for at least six more months, while the others expected it to stop in the first half of the year.

No analysts in the poll expected the bank would need to raise rates further, with inflation starting to ease, helped by state measures to lessen the impact of high energy costs on households and companies.

Czech inflation was at 16.2% year-on-year in November, down from a high of 18% in September. The central bank said November inflation would be 3.6 percentage points higher without the government's energy schemes.

Inflation is expected to return to single digits next year.

Analysts were split on the pace of rate cuts. The median forecast saw the base rate down to 6.50% in the third quarter, the period that seven analysts saw as the start of easing. The rate was expected to be 5.75% in the fourth quarter.

Two analysts forecast earlier rate cuts in the second quarter, while another two expected policy easing would not start until the fourth quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Jason Hovet


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:52aRussia's Trust Bank sells oilfield service firm to Gazprombank
RE
09:50aU.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
RE
09:49aGerman Finance Minister: Commission proposals aren't end of debate on EU budget rules
RE
09:48aVolkswagen to refocus on raising productivity, warns of challenging 2023 - finance chief
RE
09:48aCommodity stocks drag TSX lower as recession fears mount
RE
09:43aWall St extends losses as recession fears weigh
RE
09:42aKevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over sex offence charges
RE
09:41aApp store avalanche forecast as Apple bows to EU demands
RE
09:39aBritain sets out new legally binding environmental targets
RE
09:37aCancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
4Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
5ENEL : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS