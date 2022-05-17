Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Czech investment group PPF quits Russian banking market

05/17/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF has agreed to sell its Russian banking assets to a group of investors, it said on Tuesday, joining the wave of European firms cutting their exposure to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Home Credit and Finance Bank (HCFB) and its subsidiaries will be acquired by investors led by Ivan Tyryshkin, PPF said, without giving the price or other details of the transaction.

Tyrishkin said in local media that the group acquired majority in HCFB.

"My partners and I have bought 50% plus one share, for now we are not disclosing more information," Tyryshkin was quoted as saying by Frank Media, a Russian banking focused publication.

PPF's consumer lender Home Credit was established in 1997. It entered the Russian market in 2002.

The Czech company's Russian operations also include assets in insurance, property management and industry, which are not part of this deal.

One of HCFB subsidiaries, Kazakhstan's Bank Home Credit, will be sold to shareholders and selected top managers of PPF and Home Credit, PPF said.

PPF in May named Jiri Smejc as its new chief executive from June 15, turning to the long-time investment partner of the Czech company's late billionaire founder, Petr Kellner, who died last year.

As of mid-2021, PPF held assets worth 40 billion euros ($42 billion), employing 80,000 people across the world.

($1 = 0.9567 euros)

(Reporting by Robert Muller,; Editing by Mark Potter and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pTexas heat wave points to problems with congestion on power grid
RE
01:48pSchumer calls on Fox not to 'amplify' racist theories after New York shooting
RE
01:45pStrong U.S. retail sales, manufacturing output boost economic outlook
RE
01:43pU.S. corporate bond deals to ebb this year amid higher rates, volatility -BofA
RE
01:39pProsecutors say lawyer used clout to plant damaging information on Trump with FBI
RE
01:38pCanadians not preoccupied with constitutional change, PM says as Prince Charles, Camilla start tour
RE
01:37pUK asks competition regulator to look into fuel retailers
RE
01:31pAlberta premier says Canada could boost oil export to U.S., calls for major new pipeline
RE
01:27pExclusive-ECB's Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs louder voice on policy
RE
01:26pOil jumps to 7-wk high, then dips on hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS