Czech lenders resilient but overpriced property market poses risk -central bank

PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector remains
resilient to adverse effects of the coronavirus crisis but banks
face a rise in non-performing loans next year and risks from an
overpriced property sector, the Czech National Bank said on
Thursday.
It kept the counter-cyclical buffer for banks at 0.5%, and
loan-to-value ratio cap for mortgages at 90%.
The bank said the sector retained high resilience to shocks
even in an adverse scenario of events, but lenders needed to be
prudent and overpriced house prices posed risks to the broader
economy.
House prices were 17% overpriced on average, and up to 25%
overpriced in areas with large proportions of investment
properties, the central bank said.
"A renewed spiral between credit financing of residential
property purchases and rapidly rising residential property
prices is a significant source of systemic risk in the Czech
economy," it said.
The banking sector's aggregate capital ratio would fall to
14.3% over the three-year horizon under the central bank's
adverse scenario. Even under this scenario, some banks would
need only negligible capital injections, the bank said.
Under the baseline scenario, the capital ratio would dip to
20% from 23.2% in June, and no bank would see its capital drop
below the 8% regulatory minimum.
"Even though credit losses will still materialise, they will
not put the financial stability of this country at risk,"
central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a statement.
"However, this is conditional on banks continuing to take a
very prudent approach, including in the area of dividend
payouts," he said.
The central bank noted that banks were stable thanks to
capital surpluses going into the coronavirus crisis. The surplus
was 8.2 percentage points in mid-2020, partially thanks to banks
refraining from dividend payments this year.
The data on banks' outlook was collected in September,
before the second wave of coronavirus crisis struck and before
an end of a legal moratorium on debt payments.
