Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Czech lenders resilient but overpriced property market poses risk -central bank

11/26/2020 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector remains resilient to adverse effects of the coronavirus crisis but banks face a rise in non-performing loans next year and risks from an overpriced property sector, the Czech National Bank said on Thursday.

It kept the counter-cyclical buffer for banks at 0.5%, and loan-to-value ratio cap for mortgages at 90%.

The bank said the sector retained high resilience to shocks even in an adverse scenario of events, but lenders needed to be prudent and overpriced house prices posed risks to the broader economy.

House prices were 17% overpriced on average, and up to 25% overpriced in areas with large proportions of investment properties, the central bank said.

"A renewed spiral between credit financing of residential property purchases and rapidly rising residential property prices is a significant source of systemic risk in the Czech economy," it said.

The banking sector's aggregate capital ratio would fall to 14.3% over the three-year horizon under the central bank's adverse scenario. Even under this scenario, some banks would need only negligible capital injections, the bank said.

Under the baseline scenario, the capital ratio would dip to 20% from 23.2% in June, and no bank would see its capital drop below the 8% regulatory minimum.

"Even though credit losses will still materialise, they will not put the financial stability of this country at risk," central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a statement.

"However, this is conditional on banks continuing to take a very prudent approach, including in the area of dividend payouts," he said.

The central bank noted that banks were stable thanks to capital surpluses going into the coronavirus crisis. The surplus was 8.2 percentage points in mid-2020, partially thanks to banks refraining from dividend payments this year.

The data on banks' outlook was collected in September, before the second wave of coronavirus crisis struck and before an end of a legal moratorium on debt payments. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28pBarnier to talk to some EU fisheries ministers on Friday on UK trade deal
RE
12:12pLondon stocks end lower on grim post-lockdown outlook
RE
12:09pEngland adds Estonia, Latvia to quarantine list, lifts travel ban on Denmark
RE
12:09pUk says denmark to remain on uk's traveller quarantine list
RE
12:08pUk says lifting the total travel ban on denmark
RE
12:06pOil rally stalls on signs of more supply, demand doubts
RE
12:03pNamibia to make $1.74 mln upfront payment to global vaccine scheme
RE
12:03pRegional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - November 2020
PU
12:03pIATA INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION : Regional Briefing - Americas - November 2020
PU
12:02pCOVID : Uk says estonia and latvia added to traveller quarantine list
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : Tech stocks nudge European shares higher, virus woes limit gains
4Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance
5REPSOL S.A. : Spain's Repsol cuts dividend, aims for low-carbon unit deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ