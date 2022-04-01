Log in
Czech ministry urges Russian diplomats to quit over Ukraine war

04/01/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A statue of former Czechoslovak President Edvard Benes is seen in front of the Czech Foreign Ministry headquarters before an extraordinary Visegrad Group summit in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech foreign ministry appealed to Russian diplomats on Friday to resign over their country's invasion of Ukraine to avoid becoming accomplices in the "apocalyptic destruction" of a sovereign country.

"Colleagues, we implore those of you who have a conscience and who maintain the capacity to recognize evil: take yourself out of this circle of accomplices," the European Union-member country's foreign ministry said.

There was no immediate reply from the Russian embassy in Prague to a request for comment.

Relations between the EU and Russia have hit a historic low in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the largest attack on a European nation since World War Two.

In a letter posted first on Twitter, and then emailed to Reuters by the ministry's press department in a response to questions, the ministry urged Russian diplomats to leave a "sinking ship".

"We call on you, those with morals and good hearts, to please, leave this sinking ship, which only attracts the wrath of freedom-loving people around the world," it added.

It said Russia would face consequences for being responsible for the "apocalyptic destruction" of a sovereign Ukraine.

The Czech Republic has joined several other European Union countries in expelling Russian diplomats in recent weeks, some for alleged spying.

Negotiations aimed at ending the war were set to resume by video link on Friday.

Amid a spat last year, the Czech government reduced the Russian embassy's huge staff after accusing Russian intelligence agents of blowing up an arms depot in 2014. Russia denied a role in the Czech arms depot explosions.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. Western countries say Moscow's invasion was entirely unprovoked.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS