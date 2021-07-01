Czech online grocery delivery startup Rohlik raises $100 million

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Czech online grocery delivery
startup Rohlik said on Thursday it had raised $100 million from
investors at a valuation of $1 billion, becoming the latest
player in the red-hot sector to add firepower to its push for
growth.
The round, led by Index Ventures, comes just three months
after Rohlik raised 190 million euros ($226 million) from
investors to expand into Germany from its existing markets in
the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria.
"We are now perceived as a European company able to scale
quickly," said founder Tomas Cupr.
"The newly secured funding helps us to accelerate even
faster than originally intended, mainly in the areas of new
market entries, fulfillment center automation and the overall
pace of innovation, including hiring great talent.”
Rohlik, founded in 2014, reported revenue of more than 300
million euros last year and counts 750,000 customers. Other
online grocery delivery startups that have raised money recently
include Turkey's Getir and Germany's Flink.
($1 = 0.8410 euros)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Barbara Lewis)